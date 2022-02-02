Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $109,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

