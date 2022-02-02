Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 392,859 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $118,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

