Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,408 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of STORE Capital worth $119,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

