Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Churchill Downs worth $108,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $27,103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.