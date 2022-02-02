Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Polaris worth $117,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Polaris by 13.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Polaris by 42.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Polaris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Shares of PII stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

