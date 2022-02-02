Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Americold Realty Trust worth $106,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 953.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,186.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,989 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

