Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 116,830 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of First Horizon worth $119,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $2,346,000. Tobam bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in First Horizon by 79.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 433,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 192,241 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

