Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,521 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of American Financial Group worth $112,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

