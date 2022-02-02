Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Exponent worth $109,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exponent by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.