Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 256,251 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Ciena worth $109,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

