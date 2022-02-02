Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 68,291 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of RPM International worth $121,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

