Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 80,768 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $119,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

