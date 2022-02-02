Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,445 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of UGI worth $120,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in UGI by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in UGI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

