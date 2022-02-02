Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GXSBF remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Geox Company Profile
