Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 122,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,373,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of $654.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

