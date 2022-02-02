GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

