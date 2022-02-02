GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$42.51 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$35.50 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$13.89 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

