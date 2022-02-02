GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Down 3.4%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.