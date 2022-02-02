GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 6.9%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 82 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHRS. raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $7,823,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $201,549,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
