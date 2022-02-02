Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

