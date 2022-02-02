Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLTH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $1,027,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

