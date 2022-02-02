Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

