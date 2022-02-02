Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vtex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

