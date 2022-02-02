Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Riskified at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,868,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

