Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $5,319,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000.

CIFR opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

