Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 355,000 Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Offerpad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000.

Shares of OPAD opened at 3.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 6.03. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. Analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.79.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

