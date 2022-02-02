Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 496,296 XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 496,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08.

