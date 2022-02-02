Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $8,168,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,676,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

