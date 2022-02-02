Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $7,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

OLK opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

