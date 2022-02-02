Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

