Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Patria Investments worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $22,089,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $879.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

