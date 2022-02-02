Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

