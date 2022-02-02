Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Iron Spark I worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

