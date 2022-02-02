Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,526,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,735,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

