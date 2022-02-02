Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

ADGI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.