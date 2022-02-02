Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BlackSky Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BKSY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. BlackSky Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.