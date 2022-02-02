Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Snap One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

