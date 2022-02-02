Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Velo3D at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velo3D alerts:

NYSE:VLD opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Velo3D Inc has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VLD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.