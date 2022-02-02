Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

WEBR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

