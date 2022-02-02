Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $11,880,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ZENV opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Zenvia Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

