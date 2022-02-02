Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.