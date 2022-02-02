Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Privia Health Group worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,621,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,855,005 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

PRVA stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

