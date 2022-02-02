Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Torrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CURV stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

