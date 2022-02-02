Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $22,746,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

FFIE opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

