Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $3,956,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $7,892,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $19,780,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $495,000.

NASDAQ APTMU opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

