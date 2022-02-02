Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

