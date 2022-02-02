Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

