Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

