Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $136,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

