Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,000 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 285,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

